Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $10.23 Million Position in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) by 1,888.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,407 shares during the period. Mosaic Acquisition comprises about 0.5% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 2.31% of Mosaic Acquisition worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOSC stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 176,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,325. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

MOSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 4,058 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,675.66. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 100,000 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,829.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,308 shares of company stock worth $1,073,226 over the last quarter.

Mosaic Acquisition Company Profile

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

