Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $157.64. 448,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $109.80 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on EEFT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

