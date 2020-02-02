Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,200 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 4.66% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

