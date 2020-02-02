Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.75. 3,482,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,106. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.97.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

