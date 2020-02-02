Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,057 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 5.16% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in KBL MERGER CORP/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBLM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

KBL MERGER CORP/SH Profile

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services.

