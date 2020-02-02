Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,976,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,453,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $316,047,000 after buying an additional 69,890 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.45. 5,386,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.