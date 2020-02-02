Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $110.68. 668,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

