Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.81. 2,564,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares in the company, valued at $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

