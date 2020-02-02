MOAC (MOAC) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, MOAC has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MOAC has a total market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $16,348.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002053 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $18.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC Profile

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $24.68 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

