Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $16.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $72.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $120.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $75.99 million, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 652.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

MRNA opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -4.14. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

