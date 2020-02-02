Moin (MOIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $271.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, C-CEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a market cap of $50,691.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,937,840 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

