Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,843,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

