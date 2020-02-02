Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $813.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004332 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00807447 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,944,250 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

