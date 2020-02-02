Monero (XMR) Price Tops $76.07 on Top Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $118.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $76.07 or 0.00807447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, Coinut and Ovis.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004332 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,427,085 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinbe, Huobi, Cryptomate, BitBay, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, B2BX, Exrates, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, Ovis, Bitlish, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coindeal, Nanex, Graviex, Coinut, Cryptopia, Exmo, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Kraken, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinroom, Mercatox, Liquid, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

