MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $924,874.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013160 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005404 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 181,303,702 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

