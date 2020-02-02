Monetha (MTH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $224,645.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Monetha token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, HitBTC and Tidex. Monetha has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $224,645.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

