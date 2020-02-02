Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Monroe Capital worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

MRCC stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Monroe Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $223.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.