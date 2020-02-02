Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.