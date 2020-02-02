Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Increased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Moody’s worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,697,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,529,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,686 shares of company stock worth $9,347,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $256.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

