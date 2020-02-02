Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

