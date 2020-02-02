Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $140,808.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.