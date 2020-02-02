MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Given $20.02 Average Target Price by Brokerages

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.02 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MoSys an industry rank of 10 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get MoSys alerts:

Shares of MOSY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,471. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.21. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoSys (MOSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.