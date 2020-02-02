Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2,130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,738 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mueller Industries worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 26.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

MLI stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,992 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $479,893.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,638.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

