Multi-collateral DAI Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $105.26 million and $16.04 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.31 or 0.05933897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00126965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 107,073,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,784,605 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

