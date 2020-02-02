Namecoin (NMC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,453.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $1,453.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00006146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader and Bittylicious.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,433.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.04050052 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00703484 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000467 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, WEX, Livecoin, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Poloniex, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

