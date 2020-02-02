Nano 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.19 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00008644 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, Koinex, Mercatox and Coindeal. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $108.09 million and $5.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,378.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02033497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.56 or 0.04065795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00756673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00807331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009505 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00713277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mercatox, Coindeal, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Nanex, RightBTC, Bitinka, OKEx, Koinex, HitBTC, Binance and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

