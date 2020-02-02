Narrative (NRVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,907.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar. Narrative has a market cap of $40,907.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,506,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

