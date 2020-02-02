NativeCoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001689 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $159,175.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin's total supply is 22,640,692 coins. NativeCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

