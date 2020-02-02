NavCoin Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Poloniex. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $155,214.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003993 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008284 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039678 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,251,575 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

