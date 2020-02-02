Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce sales of $283.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Navient reported sales of $285.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Navient by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,262 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 91.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Navient by 20.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Navient by 255.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 118,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 99,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

