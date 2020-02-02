Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 423.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,136 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in Navient by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Navient by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Navient by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Navient stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

