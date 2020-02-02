Neblio Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $104,171.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024284 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000536 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006349 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,991,400 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,096 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, Binance, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

