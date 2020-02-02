Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $498,350.00 and $547.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.28 or 0.05948693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00126952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,885,217,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

