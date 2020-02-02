Nebulas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.09 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00005715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, LBank and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.31 or 0.05933897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00126965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,280,543 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, Neraex, Allcoin, OKEx, Huobi, LBank and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

