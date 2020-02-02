Nectar 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,191.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $7.50 and $32.15. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $24,191.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nectar has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046572 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00066879 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,497.67 or 1.00758433 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00057084 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001649 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.