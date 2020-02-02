NEM (XEM) Price Up 20.1% This Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. NEM has a market cap of $436.94 million and approximately $41.46 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Indodax, BTC Trade UA and OKEx. During the last week, NEM has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

NEM Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Bithumb, Zaif, Liquid, YoBit, Kuna, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Indodax, Coinbe, Koineks, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, Kryptono, Upbit, Crex24, Huobi, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, Iquant, HitBTC, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, B2BX, Poloniex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

