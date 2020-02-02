Neo (NEO) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Neo has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $869.00 million and $613.50 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io, CoinBene and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, TDAX, Huobi, Coinrail, Ovis, Gate.io, BigONE, Koinex, CoinEx, LBank, Tidebit, CoinEgg, COSS, Coinnest, Bitbns, BitMart, Bittrex, Switcheo Network, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Allcoin, OKEx, ZB.COM, Bibox, HitBTC, Upbit, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, BCEX, Kucoin, Bitinka, Binance, Exrates, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, DragonEX, CoinBene and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

