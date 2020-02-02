NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Position Lifted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter worth $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

