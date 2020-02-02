Netbox Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $239,830.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00119897 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 83.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,490,050 coins and its circulating supply is 20,384,392 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

