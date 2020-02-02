NetKoin (NTK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $387.00

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 68.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, NetKoin has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. One NetKoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. NetKoin has a market cap of $54,564.00 and $387.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NetKoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00050929 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00366584 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010697 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001738 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NetKoin

NetKoin is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com.

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.