Neumark (NEU) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Neumark token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX and YoBit. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $1,366.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,072,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,532,925 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, BitBay and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

