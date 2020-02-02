Neutral Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81,253.00 and approximately $31,408.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.95 or 0.06024335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024965 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034756 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

