New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NYCB stock remained flat at $$11.06 on Friday. 7,659,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

