New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,254 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,988,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12,176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

