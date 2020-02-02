New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 20,575 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,326,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 467,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,079.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $25.89 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

