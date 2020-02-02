New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 25,400 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,612,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 17,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

