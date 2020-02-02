New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,600 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Diodes worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,027,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 387.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diodes by 296.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,159,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $554,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,922,456.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,292. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.33. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

