New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 34,270 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Navient worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

