New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,233 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

