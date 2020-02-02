New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Boston Beer worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $14,105,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 93.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $356.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.78 and its 200-day moving average is $384.51. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $242.47 and a one year high of $444.64.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.52.

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.